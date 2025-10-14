Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against the secretary of a housing society in Mumbai for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a resident's wife in an official group email, police said.
A 41-year-old financial consultant, the complainant in the case, lives with his wife and other family members in the Thakur Village area of Kandivali.
The man, an active participant in his housing society matters, apparently had frequent disagreements with the secretary over administrative issues, an official from Samta Nagar police station said on Monday.
The secretary had tried to obstruct the man's involvement in society work, leading to repeated verbal altercations between them.
On October 10, ahead of the managing committee meeting scheduled on October 17, the man sent an email listing a few discussion points to the society's official email ID. In response, the secretary sent a reply, addressed to all the committee members, with alleged defamatory remarks against the man's wife, the official said.
Based on the man's complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against the secretary under Sections 79 (word, sound, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, including actions performed online) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official added. PTI ZA GK
Housing society secretary booked for defamatory comments on resident's wife
