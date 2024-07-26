Housing society's compound wall falls on nearby shanties; nobody injured

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) The compound wall of a housing society fell on some shanties located close to it in Thane city of Maharashtra on Friday, in which nobody was injured, officials said.

The incident occurred in Vijay Garden Society in King Kong Nagar of Waghbil area on Ghodbunder Road around 3 pm, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane civic body, Yasin Tadvi, said.

The wall, which was approximately 40 feet long and 20 feet high, fell on some shanties in an adjoining slum. Soon after being alerted, a rescue team reached the spot and cleared the debris and people from the affected shanties were moved to safety, he said.

Nobody was injured, Tadvi said, adding that people residing in the affected shanties have been asked to relocate elsewhere temporarily. PTI COR NP