Housing society's protection wall collapses in Thane; no casualty

Thane: A portion of the protection wall of a housing society collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Wednesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at the housing society located in Panchpakhadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The 10x8 feet portion of the nine-year-old compound wall collapsed at around 1 am on Wednesday, he said, adding the remaining portion of the protection wall was in a precarious state.

After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and carried out work to clear the debris, the official said.

The area around damaged portion of the wall has been cordoned-off, he said.