How a weekly gathering at Anganwadi centre in Indore has become a rare outlet for women

Indore, Jun 17 (PTI) Every Tuesday, women from Ward 67 in Indore's Sethi Nagar step out of their homes and gather at the local anganwadi centre, not just to collect nutrition supplements or weigh their children but to talk.

About themselves. About things they rarely say aloud at home.

"In my house, I never had the space to express what I feel," said Priya (name changed), a young mother who now makes it a point to attend the centre's weekly Mangal Diwas session.

"I used to be scared to even speak in front of others. I still remember the first time I stood up to talk here last year. My legs were shaking. But now I can speak confidently." The anganwadi, like thousands across the country, is mandated to serve children under six, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

But in this neighbourhood, it has slowly evolved into a safe space for women to voice their concerns, ranging from marital disputes, domestic violence and financial stress to menstruation-related health problems.

"Women here don't just come for take-home rations anymore," said Renuka Yadav, the anganwadi worker who runs the centre.

"They come to talk. Adolescent girls too, especially when they have gynaecological issues or are uncomfortable speaking to their families about menstruation." Savitri, another regular, said the informal women's group helped her navigate a difficult patch in her marriage.

"No one tells you that you can seek support. Here, just listening to others made me feel less alone," she said.

Chandana Malvi, another anganwadi worker, said there are some mothers who also bear domestic violence inflicted by their husbands or in-laws.

"We help them direct them to relevant authorities, especially one-stop centres," she said.

The centre has some success stories in offering help to severely malnourished children as well.

Like Roshni (name changed), a malnourished toddler, was referred to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre after her mother was advised by the anganwadi worker.

"She couldn't even stand. They guided me through every step. After two weeks at the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres, she started walking," said Kajal.

Another woman, Radha, credited the centre with helping her enrol her daughter in the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, a scholarship programme for girls from low-income families.

"She got financial help through classes 6, 9, 11, and 12. Now, she's preparing for NEET," she said.

Poonam, who was pregnant during a financially difficult time, said she used the Rs 6,000 she received under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana for nutritious food.

"My weight was low, and I was scared for the baby. The anganwadi madam suggested I register under the scheme, and I gave birth to a healthy baby," she said On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur visited the centre and interacted with women, asking them how the anganwadi had supported them.

Many of the women spoke about how it had become one of the few places where they could seek help without judgement.

According to data from the centre, it serves a population of 1,047, including 11 pregnant women and eight lactating mothers. Nearly 90 children below six are enrolled.

The anganwadi also receives support from former beneficiaries who now work part-time. They have donated items such as books, clothes, and fans.

Still, the role of the centre as a support space for women remains largely informal and mostly invisible in policy documents.

"For many of us, this is the only time we step out of the house in a week. It may not sound like much, but it gives us strength. It reminds us we're not alone," she said. PTI UZM AMJ AMJ AMJ