How BSES managed uninterrupted power supply at G20 venue

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The BSES pulled out all the stops to ensure a reliable and seamless power supply at the G20 venue here amidst an already high-demand in the city due to summer-like heat last month and in the first week of September, discom officials said on Tuesday.

The BSES discom enhanced the power supply at the main venue Bharat Mandpam at Pragati Maidan and monitored the demand in realtime from its Supervisory Control and Data Access (SCADA) control room, they said "In the run-up to the G20 Summit held on September 9-10, Delhi's peak power demand was consistently high in comparison to the corresponding period last-year, and the BSES made the preparations to ensure reliable power supply in the city and at the G 20 venues, including the Bharat Mandapam and the designated hotels in its areas," an official said.

Almost the entire August and much of September so far saw summer-like heat in Delhi. In fact, on September 4, 2023, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, making it the hottest September day in the last 85 years.

During August 2023, barring one day (August 27), Delhi's peak power demand was higher on all the corresponding days than that of August 2022, they said.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data, Delhi's peak power demand clocked the season's high of 7,438 MW on August 22, 2023. Since 2012, Delhi's peak power demand has always clocked the season's highest in June and July.

Moreover, Delhi's peak power demand has never crossed the 7,000 MW in August. This time, crossed the 7,000 MW on four occasions.

According to the SLDC data, on August 21, 2023, BRPL and BYPL clocked this season's highest of 3,363 MW and 1,727 MW respectively, said the discom officials.

Similar trend continues in September 2023. In the first 6 days of the month, Delhi's peak power demand has been higher than the corresponding days of September 2022. The demand went down later due to rains, they said.

The BSES discoms (BRPL and BYPL) are ensuring reliable power supply to meet the power demand of nearly 49 lakh consumers and around 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi. These arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements and banking arrangements with other states, said discom officials.

Over 1,500 MW of green power is also playing an important role in powering BSES areas in the city, they added.