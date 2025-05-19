How can we present our case on terror if we don't agree on all-party delegations? Cong leader

Mumbai: Congress leader and former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday asserted the Centre should have handled the issue of sending all-party diplomatic delegations abroad post-Operation Sindoor more adroitly and the controversy over the matter was unfortunate.

The Modi government is sending seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including United Nations Security Council members, later this month to convey India’s message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam massacre and the subsequent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Talking to reporters here, Chavan said Parliament should pass a unanimous resolution that Pakistan- Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be taken back by India.

The Congress leader maintained the central government should have handled the issue of India's global outreach efforts on combating terrorism and exposing Pakistan better.

"Misunderstanding over appointments (to all-party delegations) resulting in a controversy is unfortunate. How can we present our case (on terrorism) before the world if we don't agree on who should be part of these delegations?" he asked.

As per convention, whips of individual political parties submit names of members to be included in parliamentary delegations, Chavan explained.

"The present case is not related to parliamentary delegations, but government delegations. The government can individually ask political leaders whether they wish to be part of such delegations. It was the government's prerogative. There was no need to seek names from the (Congress) party and then not include them in the delegations. This was like insulting the party," he contended.

Chavan was replaying to a question over the Centre picking Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to head one of the all-party delegations going abroad, while ignoring names proposed by the main opposition party.

The former Maharashtra CM opined the Congress was firm on its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chair an all- party meeting and convene a special Parliament session for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the understanding reached between India and Pakistan to stop all firing and military action.

"Let Parliament pass a unanimous resolution that PoK will be taken back by India and declare the country's resolve to end terrorism. Unfortunately, the government thinks opposition MPs are not patriots," he said.