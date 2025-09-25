How dare police inspector Sankaraiah serve me legal notice: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Sep 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday questioned how a police inspector J Sankaraiah dared to serve him a legal notice on his statements over the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, in 2019.

Sankaraiah recently served a legal notice to Naidu, accusing him of repeatedly making "false propaganda" against him at various fora over the events after the death of Vivekananda Reddy.

He alleged that Naidu is regularly falsely accusing him of playing a role in trying to cover up the murder of Vivekananda Reddy immediately after the incident. He was murdered in the run-up to the 2019 polls on March 15, 2019.

"I never saw these kinds of things in my life. That person, when I was the CM (in 2019), was there at that site (murder site)... How dare he send me a notice for defamation?" said Naidu, addressing the Assembly.

Naidu alleged that Sankaraiah had 'colluded with criminals' to send him a legal notice, wondering what was happening in the country.

"Have you seen this anywhere? It is not a small issue. Investigation (on Vivekananda Reddy case) is with CBI and it should take cognisance of these things. Otherwise, we cannot maintain law and order," said Naidu in the House.

According to CM, Sankaraiah, who was the Pulivendula inspector when Vivekananda Reddy was murdered, "did not protect the scene of the offence".

"What is your duty? Scene of offence. First, who should have protected it? The concerned station house officer. I am asking why you didn't protect it? I was CM then and I am the CM now. I am asking as the Chief Minister. Tell me the answer," demanded Naidu.

In his notice to Naidu, Sankaraiah alleged that Naidu made "false, malicious and defamatory statements" through press conferences, Assembly speeches and print and electronic media, causing "irreparable damage to his reputation".

"On behalf of my client (Sankaraiah)... inspector of police, Kurnool Range, I serve you (Naidu) this legal notice," advocate G Dharaneeswara Reddy said in his notice issued on September 18 under sections 356 (1) and (2) of BNS that deal with defamation, demanding Naidu to cease "false, malicious and defamatory statements" against him.

Observing that Sankaraiah rendered more than 29 years of 'unblemished service' in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, the notice mentioned that the inspector was only cited as a witness by the CBI in its chargesheet in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case and that he was never named as an accused.

Claiming that speaking on the Vivekananda Reddy murder case is sub judice, Sankaraiah furnished the details of Naidu's alleged "defamatory statements".

He alleged that Naidu, the then CM of Andhra Pradesh, had organised a press conference on March 15, 2019 while the Model Code of Conduct was in force for the 2019 polls and claimed that Sankaraiah, as the inspector of Pulivendula had failed to protect the scene of the offence. He also alleged that Naidu falsely mentioned him as the investigation officer.

According to Sankaraiah, Naidu, in that press conference, alleged that the inspector present there should have left the body at the spot and conducted the inquest before moving it. That Inspector's role should also come under investigation. He is also at fault. How can he allow that? That is his duty.

However, in his notice, Sankaraiah claimed that he was designated as a witness in the case but Naidu had allegedly falsely attributed investigative responsibilities to him.

Likewise, citing Naidu's public speech at Nellore on August 5, 2023, Sankaraiah alleged that the former had falsely claimed that he was 'won over' by the erstwhile YSRCP government to reverse the report he gave to CBI on Vivekananda Reddy's death and was awarded a promotion as DSP.

However, Sankaraiah clarified that Naidu was 'factually incorrect' and he continues to be an inspector of police and was not promoted as a DSP.

Similarly, he cited several other instances of Naidu allegedly making false claims against him over Vivekananda Reddy's murder, including in the Legislative Assembly and demanded CM to issue a public apology in the Assembly and through all media outlets and pay him compensation of Rs 1.45 crore.

Further, he demanded that the chief minister refrain from 'abusing his constitutional office to malign public servants'.

Observing that Naidu's alleged repeated imputations are 'false, malicious and made with the intent to harm his reputation', Sankaraiah underlined in his notice that he is entitled to the 'Right to Reputation' ensured by Article 21 of the Constitution.

Likewise, Sankaraiah asserted that Naidu's statements against him in the Assembly on Vivekananda Reddy's murder are in contravention of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Rules 74, 289, 290, and 307.

The notice further claimed that the inspector's professional reputation suffered severe damage, he and his family underwent severe mental agony and humiliation and the ongoing judicial proceedings had a prejudicial impact, and he suffered a loss of public esteem and community standing due to CM's imputations.

If Naidu fails to comply with the notice within 15 days, legal proceedings would be initiated against him, the notice warns.

Further, Sankaraiah alleged that under the TDP government between 2014 and 2019, Vivekananda Reddy's personal security officers were withdrawn. PTI STH ADB