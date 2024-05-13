'How did North East Delhi MP became richest of all local parliamentarians?' asks Kanhaiya

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Congress's North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday alleged that the people of the constituency are stuck where they were and the sitting MP has become the richest legislator of the national capital.

Advertisment

In a social media post on X in Hindi, Kumar wondered how the sitting MP, Manoj Tiwari, become the "richest MP" of Delhi.

In another post, he said that those who are not able to construct drains and roads are talk about protecting God.

"They are unable to provide electricity to homes. They are unable to save people's houses from getting destroyed, how will these people protect God?" he said.

"They will try to divide us, but we have to stick to our issues. We have to ask them why the roads have not been widened. Why the metro work not been completed? Why the Central School not been built?" he said in another post in Hindi.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI NIT NIT VN VN