How factionalism may hurt Congress’s chance in Haryana elections

New Delhi: Soon after the announcement of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party in Haryana witnessed a wave of resignations, highlighting deep-seated factionalism that could jeopardise the party's chances of regaining power after a decade.

The internal strife within Congress, especially in candidate selection, has led to significant defections, with over a dozen opting to contest independently or join rival parties.

The discontent within the ranks began when the nomination of Renu Bala in Sadhaura led to the exit of Brijpal and Pinki Chappar from the party.

This was followed by former Minister Ramkumar Valmiki's decision to run as an independent in Nilokheri, citing dissatisfaction with the party's choice of candidates.

In Shahbad, Prem Hingakhedi's frustration with Ramkaran Kala, a former JJP member, being favored, further fueled the discord.

Similarly, in Baroda, Jitendra Hooda's potential independent run due to Induraj Singh Narwal's ticket, and Dr. Kapoor Narwal's departure from the party, illustrate the widespread unrest.

The situation in Julana was no different, where Vinesh Phogat's candidature upset many leaders, including Parminder Singh Dhul, leading to a significant rift.

These instances are not isolated but part of a broader narrative of internal power struggles within the Congress, particularly between former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja.

Selja, in a candid interview with News18 India, openly challenged Hooda's influence, positioning herself as a contender for the Chief Minister's post.

Her campaign, where she's referred to as 'CM' by supporters, underscores her ambition and the existing leadership tussle.

This public feud not only exposed the party's internal divisions but also potentially alienated voters who seek a united front against the incumbent BJP.

The failure to forge an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has left Congress contesting on 86 seats independently, a decision that might have been influenced by Rahul Gandhi but has clearly not sat well with all party factions.

The first list of candidates released by Congress on September 6, 2024, heavily favoured Hooda's faction, with 28 out of 32 candidates from his camp, further marginalising Shailaja's group.

The political landscape in Haryana has been dominated by BJP since 2014, with Congress last forming the government in 2009. The BJP's victory in the last two elections, forming a government with JJP's support in 2019, underscores the challenge Congress faces.

With BJP's strategy focusing on consolidating its voter base and Congress battling internal wars, the upcoming elections could see Congress's dream of returning to power in Haryana fading, unless they manage to resolve their internal conflicts swiftly.

As Haryana heads to the polls, the Congress's ability to present a cohesive, appealing narrative to the electorate will be crucial.

The wave of resignations and the visible factionalism suggest that unless Congress can mend its internal rifts, its aspirations for governance might remain just that — aspirations.