How Jharkhand Tribals are responding to BJP’s Roti, Beti, Maati campaign

New Delhi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a poignant appeal to the Jharkhand electorate, focusing on the protection of 'Roti, Beti, and Maati'.

Roti, Beti and Maati resonates deeply with the local issues of employment, women's safety, and land rights.

This comes at a time when the ruling JMM is under scrutiny for its governance, particularly concerning the tribal community's welfare.

Chouhan, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda, assured voters that a BJP government in Jharkhand would tackle these core issues head-on.

बहनों और भाइयों,



सोरेन सरकार झारखंड में घुसपैठ करा रही है। घुसपैठिये रोजगार छीनने का काम कर रहे हैं, हमारी रोटी खतरे में है।



मैं आपसे कहना चाहता हूं कि झारखंड की माटी, बेटी और रोटी को सुरक्षित भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार ही करेगी। pic.twitter.com/wNYdb9J6bZ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 23, 2024

The term 'Roti' is a metaphor for the state's unemployment crisis, 'Beti' addresses the serious allegations of 'love jihad' and broader women's security concerns, while 'Maati' reflects fears over 'land jihad', a term used to describe the alleged illegal land encroachment by outsiders.

The BJP's campaign appears to be striking a chord with women voters in Jharkhand, who have shown a favorable response. This shift could potentially disrupt the traditional voting patterns that have long favored the JMM and Congress.

With the elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly on November 13 and 20, the political atmosphere is charged. The BJP seems to be gaining traction, positioning itself as the protector of Jharkhand's fundamental values against what they portray as threats from external influences and internal mismanagement under JMM's stewardship.

As parties gear up for what is expected to be a fiercely contested election, the BJP's narrative of safeguarding Jharkhand's 'Roti, Beti, and Maati' could play a pivotal role in swaying voters, particularly from the tribal communities, who feel increasingly marginalized and at risk.