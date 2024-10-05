How long will people of Chhattisgarh remain poor: Forest minister defends coal mining

Raipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap has defended coal mining and other developmental projects in the state, saying these are essential for improving the living standards of the people.

In an interview with PTI, Kashyap also said that the state government will ensure strict implementation of the law in response to the Centre's recent directions to expedite the relocation of villages from core areas in tiger reserves.

Asked about protests against tree felling for a coal project in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo Aranya forest, the minister acknowledged that some people have opposed coal and other development projects but stressed that most have supported these.

"How long will the people of this resource-rich region remain poor? Development and energy are equally important. People need jobs. Yes, if trees are cut, it is our responsibility to compensate for that loss. We must also ensure that the health and livelihoods of affected communities are protected," he said.

On the issue of gram sabha consent for such projects, Kashyap said, "The law gives gram sabhas the power to say 'no'. In some cases, they have exercised that power, but in most cases, they have supported (coal mining and other projects)." Chhattisgarh holds 57 billion tonnes of coal reserves, making it the third largest coal-bearing state in India after Jharkhand and Odisha. It ranks third among states with the largest forest cover, after Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, with forests covering over 44 per cent of its total geographical area.

There are three adjacent coal blocks situated in the Hasdeo Aranya coalfield region in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district: Parsa, Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB), and Kente Extension Coal Block (KECB). All three coal blocks have been allocated to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.

The Hasdeo Aranya forest is spread over 1,70,000 hectares -- an area much larger than Delhi. According to the Indian Bureau of Mines, the forest holds coal reserves of 5,179.35 million tonnes.

In January, the National Green Tribunal took suo motu cognisance of protests against tree felling for Phase 2 of the PEKB coal mining project and sought a report from the state forest department.

The department, in its reply, said that the tree felling was being undertaken "in strict adherence to the approvals and permissions given by both central and state government authorities".

It added that the PEKB coal block covers 1,898 hectares of forest land. Phase 1 mining, covering 762 hectares, has been completed, and Phase 2 is ongoing in the remaining 1,136 hectares.

Tree felling for Phase 2 resumed in late August amid protests by local villagers.

In July, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed Parliament that 94,460 trees have already been cut for coal mining in the Hasdeo Aranya forest, with over 2.73 lakh more trees to be felled in the coming years.

He said that a total of 53,40,586 trees have been planted as compensation, for "mine reclamation and translocation", of which 40,93,395 have survived.

Asked about his view on the Centre's directive to expedite the relocation of villages from core areas of tiger reserves, Kashyap said: "We have been making a conscious effort to ensure the implementation of the law." He said that people once lived in harmony with wildlife in the forests, but that dynamic has changed.

"Tigers used to roam just a few metres from my grandmother's house. Humans and animals knew their boundaries. But the situation has changed over the years.

"It is true that forests are being encroached upon, upsetting the balance in the wild and leading to human-wildlife conflict," he said.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority issued an order on June 19, directing forest officials to expedite the relocation of 64,801 families from 591 villages located within the core areas of 54 tiger reserves.

Tribal communities in several tiger reserves, including Achanakmar and Udanti-Sitanadi in Chhattisgarh, have launched protests against the directive, asserting their rights under the Forest Rights Act.

They are now planning to gather in Delhi to "demand justice" for their livelihoods and traditions that are closely tied to the forests.

However, central government officials maintain that the directives were issued in accordance with the law and emphasize that the relocation of villages from tiger reserves is "entirely voluntary". PTI GVS IJT