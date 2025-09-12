'How low Cong will stoop', asks BJP over AI-generated video on PM Modi's late mother

Patna/New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The BJP and its allies on Friday lashed out at the Congress after the opposition party's Bihar unit posted on social media an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, calling it "shameful" and wondering how low it will stoop to target Modi.

Seeking to target the prime minister, the Bihar Congress had on Wednesday posted the video on its X handle, with a prompt in Hindi, "'Sahab ke sapno mein aayi maa. Dekhiye rochak samvaad (Mother came in sahab's dream. Watch an interesting interaction between them.) The video portrayed Modi's mother criticising him for his politics.

Reacting sharply to the post, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress and asked how low it would stoop to target Modi.

"Is this the level the Congress party has stooped to? Making memes of our prime minister's late mother, that too of such a cheap standard. How low will the Congress fall?" the former Union minister said.

He vehemently condemned the Congress for sharing such a video on social media and demanded an answer from party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "It's shameful… We will make it a very big issue across the country," the Patna Sahib MP charged.

The Congress said there has been no disrespect shown to the prime minister or his mother.

"What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate the son to do something right, where is it disrespectful, neither to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

"He (Modi) needs to just understand that there are ways of trying to educate him, 'this is your rajdharma', the mother is trying to explain to him. Where is the disrespect? We have shown no disrespect to his late mother," Khera told PTI Videos.

JD-U working president Sanjay Kumar Jha termed the Congress' post on X an "extremely vile act" and said that with this, the party has proved that hurling abuses at Modi's late mother from its platform in Darbhanga was part of its "well-thought-out strategy".

"This is an insult not only to one mother but also to every mother and woman," he said.

Jha alleged that the Congress leaders are feeling frustrated witnessing the wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

"And now the only way they can think of to remain in the news is to post objectionable content against the country's prime minister and his mother," the JDU's Rajya Sabha MP said on X.

"Believe me. This is Bihar, the holy land of religion, culture and knowledge. The aware people here will give such a resounding response to your (Congress) vile acts that you would not have even imagined," Jha said, adding, "A Congress-free Bihar is certain in the upcoming assembly elections." Flaying the Congress, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the opposition party has lost its credibility and the trust of the people, yet it has not learnt its lessons.

"There is a limit to falling into inhumanity," he said, deploring the sharing of an AI-generated video by the Congress Bihar unit on X.

"The Congress has lost its credibility and the trust of the people. No wonder the Congress party is continuously losing elections. They are not learning any lessons, even from being rejected by the public," Rijiju charged.

Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan hit out at the Congress, alleging insult to Prime Minister Modi's mother. He said the Congress will get a befitting reply for indulging in such acts.

"The Congress party is not refraining from its antics. The continuous insult of the late mother of the prime minister is extremely condemnable and sad. There should be differences in politics, but insulting a mother is absolutely intolerable," Paswan said in a post on X.

"The people of Bihar are wise; when the time comes, an appropriate response will also be given," he added.

BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur termed the sharing of an AI-generated video by the Congress on X "disgusting and shameful", and said the opposition party and its allies, including the RJD, will face a "humiliating defeat" in the coming assembly polls in Bihar.

"The RJD and the Congress have shown how low politics can go. To indulge in mudslinging and mock someone's mother, and that too, who has passed away, from the land of Bihar..." he told reporters in Patna.

"People of Bihar know them (RJD and Congress), they will never forgive leaders of such parties for this insult. It's disgusting and shameful… they will face a humiliating defeat in the coming assembly polls." "When someone from this land abuses the late mother of PM Modi ji, the people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply," Thakur said.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, "Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video. This party has become gaaliwadi instead of gandhiwadi… mahila aur maatru shakti ka apman is Congress ki pehchaan... shameful… abuse Bihar as bidi and abuse a person no longer with us." He said the Congress is far from showing remorse for abusing the PM's mother, alleging that the party not only justified and defended the act but has now crossed all limits with the latest video.

"Far from having remorse for abusing the PM's mother, the Congress not only justified defending the accused with lies but Tariq Anwar also defended it. And now, the Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video," he wrote. PTI NAC PKD RG PK KR PK KSS KSS