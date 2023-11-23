How many deals have you done in foreign countries for planes, Mamata asks BJP

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the BJP for having accused late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of corruption on the Bofors gun deal without evidence and alleged that it had contracted "many deals in foreign countries." She also claimed that the state-run Kashipur ordnance factory which makes artillery guns and shells was being starved off orders.

"There was a day you questioned Rajiv Gandhi’s Bofors. But how many deals have you done in foreign countries for planes? Kashipur Gun & Shell factory does not get any orders," she said while addressing a party programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

The feisty TMC leader without naming anyone also charged that while the BJP leaders while pretending to be "sadhus" (saints) were selling state-run firms.

"From Air India to other public sector companies, everything has been sold. How much money have you earned?," she said, noting that the unemployment rate was also very high.

She also indicated that the onus of stopping the smuggling of coal and cattle lies with the central government as its agencies are responsible for producing and safekeeping of the dry fuel and guarding the international border.

"Coal India Limited (CIL) is run by the Centre. Coal mines are guarded by CISF, which is a central force. The border is also guarded by the BSF," Banerjee said, implying that the onus of illegal mining and smuggling lay with the central government.

She also alleged that those "big leaders" who are involved in cattle and coal smuggling are "sitting elsewhere". The TMC boss, however, did not name any individual or political party.

The Trinamool Congress supremo’s assertion came at a time when several party leaders are being accused of being involved in the smuggling of coal and cattle. Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew and considered number 2 in the TMC, and his family members were also questioned by the ED in connection with the alleged coal scam. PTI SBN JRC PNT NN MNB