How many functional diagnostic and radiological services in govt hospitals, HC asks Delhi govt

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to place before it a list of all the government hospitals in the capital and the "actual" diagnostic and radiological facilities, such as X-ray, MRI and CT scan, available there.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora asked the government to disclose whether the diagnostic machines in these hospitals are functional as well as the number of patients who underwent tests there in 2025.

The bench, while dealing with a suo-motu case it initiated in 2017 over the alleged lack of critical care in government hospitals here, also took note of a grievance that the reports for radiological tests are "considerably delayed" and asked the Delhi government to look into this aspect and file a report.

"Let a chart be prepared and placed on record by the GNCTD, providing the following particulars: list of all the government hospitals in Delhi and the actual diagnostic and radiological services available therein in terms of machinery and technicians to run the same, including X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan and MRI," the court said in its order passed on January 8.

"The said list of government hospitals shall also contain the details as to whether the machines in these hospitals are functional or not and the number of patients who have undergone these tests in the last calendar year i.e. in 2025," it added.

The Delhi government's counsel informed the court that if the waiting period for MRI, CT scan and other radiological services is more than three days in government hospitals, there are 35 empanelled diagnostic centres where the patients can get free services.

Of these 35 centres, radiological services are available in some, the lawyer said, adding that an amount of Rs 80 crore was disbursed to these centres last year.

The court, however, observed that it is "not satisfied" with the government's stand as there is no clarity on whether these 35 diagnostic centres are capable of carrying out radiological services, such as ultrasound, X-ray, MRI and CT scan, which are "very basic services" needed for patients.

It asked the city government to give details of all the 35 diagnostic centres and the kind of services available there, along with the number of patients who availed of the radiological services after being referred from government hospitals.

The court also asked the Delhi government and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to study the feasibility of making the data on availability of emergency facilities, trauma-related facilities and beds in government hospitals available on a real-time basis in a mobile application so that patients, police personnel who usually deal with accident victims, ambulance providers, private hospitals etc. can access it easily.

Further, it directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to expedite the recruitment of several non-teaching staff, teaching staff, specialists and medical officers in government hospitals, adding that whenever medical superintendents or medical directors or directors of hospitals are due to retire, appropriate steps shall be taken in advance to ensure that the positions are filled on a timely basis.

The court also asked the Delhi government to ensure that the PM-JAY and PM-ABHIM schemes are rolled out and implemented in an efficient and robust manner, so that all the entitled citizens derive benefits from those.

Noting that there is a "lack of clarity" on whether the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme is in force, the court asked the authorities to file a status report.

It also sought a status report in relation to the completion of certain civil work at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital after a meeting between officials from the public works department (PWD) and the health department.

"As a substantial amount of expenditure of more than Rs 550 crore has already been made in this project, the said hospital ought to be completed at the earliest so that it can be made operational," it said.

The matter would be heard next on February 13. PTI ADS RC