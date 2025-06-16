How many global honors has PM Modi received in 11 years? Check full list

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrated with 23 international honours from 2014 to 2025, marking him as the most globally recognised leader in India’s history.

The accolades, spanning continents and cultures, underscore India’s growing economic strength, strategic clarity, and diplomatic assertiveness on the world stage.

PM Modi was on Monday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country's highest civilian honour.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, sharing the infographic on X, said, "No Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact. This is not just about one leader—it reflects the rise of India’s economic strength, strategic clarity, and diplomatic assertiveness on the world stage. And none of it would have been possible without the unwavering trust that 140 crore Indians have placed in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership."

This is not just about one leader—it reflects the rise of India's economic strength, strategic clarity, and diplomatic assertiveness on the world stage. And none of it would have been possible without the…

"For the first time, India’s foreign policy is unapologetically India First—clear-headed, confident, and consistent. The world is not just watching; it is acknowledging and respecting this new India," Malviya further added.

From the Order of Zayed to the Key to the City of Houston, the awards showcase a blend of diplomatic triumphs and cultural recognition.

List of 23 Global Honours received by Narendra Modi in the past 11 years:

Cyprus' Highest Honour – The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III (2025) Sri Lanka's highest civilian honour – The Mitra Vibhushana (2025) Mauritius' The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star & Key of the Indian Ocean (2025) Kuwait's The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer (2024) Guyana's The Order of Excellence (2024) Barbados' The Order of Freedom (2024) Nigeria's Grand Commander of the Order (2024) Dominica's Dominica Award of Honour (2024) Russia's Order of St. Andrew the Apostle (2024) Greece's Grand Cross of the Order of Honour (2023) France's Grand Cross of the Legion (2023) Egypt's Order of the Nile (2023) Republic of Palau's Honour Ebkul Award (2023) Papua New Guinea's the Order of Logohu (2023) Fiji's Companion of the Order of Fiji (2023) Bhutan's Order of the Druk Gyalpo (2021) US Government's Legion of Merit (2020) Bahrain's King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (2019) Maldives' Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (2019) United Arab Emirates' Order of Zayed Award (2019) Palestine's Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018) Afghanistan's the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016) Saudi Arabia's Order of King Abdulaziz (2016)

PM Modi’s 23 honours stand as a symbol of a nation redefining its place on the global stage, with more milestones anticipated in the years ahead.