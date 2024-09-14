How many MPs from Kerala adopted a village, ensured development? asks Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday sought to know how many MPs from Kerala have adopted a village and ensure its development as has been done by the Centre in Vellayani here, and said that victory in elections should be to help the people.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism also claimed that none of the MPs who won from Thiruvananthapuram ever did anything for the development of Vellayani over the years.

Gopi, speaking at a function organised by the Vellayani Farmers Producers Company Ltd. (VFPCL) said that when he was a Rajya Sabha MP, he took the initiative to ensure basic facilities and other infrastructure in the village.

"How many MPs from the state can say they adopted a village and ensured its basic development while retaining its rural characteristics and not turning it into a concrete jungle? If you win, it should be for the people," the actor-cum-politician said.

He further said that more tourism spots need to be created in the state and projected as world-class sites for tourists to visit.

"Newer tourism spots in pristine locations are the need of the time." The Union Minister stressed the need for developing Vellayani lake as a source of drinking water not just for the state capital, but also for the huge vessels that will dock at the Vizhinjam seaport.

"Therefore, no huge constructions would be allowed to come up around it," he said.