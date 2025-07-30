How many times Ajit Pawar will reprimand his controversial minister Kokate? NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) The opposition NCP (SP) on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take action against his controversial cabinet colleagues and sought to know why under-fire NCP minister Manikrao Kokate was let off just with reprimand by his party.

New state NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde said the BJP, which heads the ruling Mahayuti coalition, appears helpless in reining in controversial ministers.

Talking to reporters here, he remarked it was that unfortunate resignations of ministers have not been secured for their "misconduct".

"Earlier, these same BJP leaders were aggressive about resignations of those in power (MVA ministers). How many times Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will reprimand (his party and cabinet colleague) Manikrao Kokate, who made certain remarks about farmers, crop insurance scheme and was captured on video playing an online game on his mobile phone in the legislature?" he asked.

Facing opposition calls for resignation, Kokate on Tuesday met NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who is believed to have ticked him off over repeated controversies caused by his remarks. According to sources, the 15-minute-long meeting was tense, with Pawar reportedly expressing strong displeasure over Kokate's repeated missteps.

Shinde on Wednesday prodded Fadnavis to take action against controversial ministers and improve the image of his government.

The state NCP (SP) president said leaders of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will discuss how to deal with the issue and make the government accountable for conduct of cabinet members.

Shinde alleged that the Ladki Bahin Yojana, aimed at financially empowering women from low-income groups, was misused for the assembly elections last year and called it a "loot of state exchequer".

The former state minister flagged the issue of ineligible women getting benefits of the scheme.

"Why wasn't the criteria of beneficiaries checked when the scheme was announced?" he asked.

There should be accountability for distribution of Ladki Bahin funds to those ineligible, Shinde noted and added legal action will be explored to find out who allowed families outside the scheme's purview to avail its benefits. PTI MR RSY