How much do Members of Parliament earn? Salary, perks, facilities, pension

New Delhi: Members of Parliament (MPs) in India are pivotal to the country’s legislative process, representing the world’s largest democracy in the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and Rajya Sabha (Council of States).

Their compensation, perks, facilities, and retirement benefits are topics of public interest, as they are funded through taxpayer money.

The Centre on Monday notified a 24-per cent hike in the salaries of members of Parliament with effect from April 1, 2023 on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index.

A member of Parliament will now get Rs 1.24 lakh per month as salary as against Rs 1 lakh per month they received earlier.

The daily allowance too has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, the notification said.

The pension for former members of Parliament has been increased from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 31,000 per month.

The additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month.

How much does an Indian MP earn – before the March 2025 hike?

In India, the basic salary of an MP is determined by the Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, amended periodically to reflect inflation and economic conditions.

Before the latest revision in March 2025, as of the last revision in 2018, reaffirmed in subsequent budgets, an Indian MP earns a monthly salary of ₹1,00,000 (₹1 lakh), translating to ₹12,00,000 (₹12 lakh) annually.

Unlike some countries where pay is adjusted annually by an independent body, Indian MPs’ salaries are revised through parliamentary legislation, often lagging behind inflation until public or political pressure prompts an update.

MPs with additional roles receive supplementary payments:

Prime Minister's salary: Receives an additional salary and allowances, totaling approximately ₹19.2 lakh annually (₹1.6 lakh monthly), though this is often not fully claimed.

Receives an additional salary and allowances, totaling approximately ₹19.2 lakh annually (₹1.6 lakh monthly), though this is often not fully claimed. Cabinet Minister: Earn an extra allowance, typically bringing their total compensation to around ₹16–18 lakh annually, depending on perks claimed.

Earn an extra allowance, typically bringing their total compensation to around ₹16–18 lakh annually, depending on perks claimed. Leader of Opposition: LoP in Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha receives allowances akin to a Cabinet Minister, around ₹15–16 lakh annually.

These figures are gross earnings before taxes, which are levied under Indian income tax laws based on total income, including other sources MPs may have.

What other perks are included in salary?

Other than the salary, MPs are also entitled to a constituency allowance of Rs 70,000 per month to cover the costs of maintaining their office and interacting with the constituents in their electorate. Next comes the office expense allowance of Rs 60,000 per month, which includes expenses for office stationery and staff salaries.

Further, during parliamentary sessions and committee meetings, MPs are also entitled to a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 to cover lodging, food and any other expenses when they are in Delhi.

Pension

As per an article on NDTV, MPs are entitled to a pension of Rs 25,000 per month after serving one term in Parliament and an increment of Rs 2,000 per month for every extra year of service thereafter.

Travel allowance

MPs can avail 34 free domestic air journeys per year for themselves and their immediate families. They also receive free first-class train travel for official and personal purposes and can claim mileage allowances when travelling by road within their constituencies.

Housing and accommodation

MPs are given rent-free accommodations in prime areas during their 5-year term. Depending on seniority, they may receive bungalows, flats or hostel rooms. Instead of official accommodation they may claim a housing allowance of Rs 2,00,000 per month.

Medical facilities

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) provides free medical care to MPs and their immediate families.

This includes treatment at government hospitals and some private hospitals included in the scheme.

Phone and internet

MPs can make up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls in a year and have access to free high-speed internet connections at their residences and offices.

Water and electricity Annually, up to 50,000 units of electricity and up to 4,000 kilolitres of water are provided free of cost to MPs.