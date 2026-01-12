How second straight PSLV failure hits defence payload, dents ISRO’s workhorse image

New Delhi: ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission failed on January 12, 2026, in a setback that could ripple across India’s defence-imaging plans, the confidence of private satellite builders, and the space agency’s commercial launch pipeline.

ISRO said the mission “encountered an anomaly during end of the PS3 stage” and that a detailed analysis has been initiated.

The PSLV lifted off at 10:18 am, but toward the end of the third stage (PS3), the vehicle saw a roll-rate disturbance and a flight-path deviation, preventing it from achieving the speed needed to place satellites into the intended orbit.

As a result, the primary payload, DRDO’s EOS-N1 (also referred to as Anvesha), a hyperspectral imaging satellite, along with 15 co-passenger satellites, did not reach the correct orbit.

Defence and security impact

The EOS-N1/Anvesha mission was positioned as a defence-relevant imaging capability, with the report noting its value for border surveillance and identifying hidden targets. The loss is expected to affect military intelligence capability and delay planned monitoring outcomes.

The failure also comes after PSLV-C61 (May 2025), where a third-stage chamber pressure drop was cited as a key issue and the EOS-09 satellite was lost, raising concerns about repeat trouble in the same stage.

Commercial credibility and NSIL pipeline

PSLV has been widely seen as ISRO’s dependable “workhorse”, with the report citing a 94–95 per cent success rate and more than 60 successful launches. Two consecutive failures could shake customer confidence, particularly for commercial launches handled via NSIL, where foreign clients may reconsider.

For India’s growing private space ecosystem, the loss of co-passenger satellites, including satellites linked to startups and universities, risks denting confidence in ride-share missions and timelines tied to deployments.

Financial hit and payload loss

The report pegs PSLV launch costs at around Rs 250-300 crore, while EOS-N1/Anvesha is estimated at over Rs 200-400 crore, with the 15 co-passenger satellites collectively estimated at Rs 100-200 crore. It puts the overall loss at over Rs 500-800 crore when satellite, launch and development costs are included.

What ISRO has said so far

ISRO chairman V. Narayanan, as quoted in the report, said the vehicle’s performance was normal till the end of the third stage, but roll-rate issues and a change in flight path were observed thereafter, and the agency is analysing data in detail.

The report also flags that a detailed PSLV-C61 failure report had not been made public up to the time of the PSLV-C62 launch, noting that ISRO’s practice is to submit failure reports to the PMO first and then decide on public disclosure.

Next steps and upcoming missions

The report warns that the back-to-back failures could have knock-on effects on other 2026 missions, and highlights the risk of added scrutiny and testing around the solid motor and controls associated with the third stage.

For ISRO, the immediate task will be to establish the precise trigger, whether linked to chamber pressure drop, nozzle control, vibration or control-system issues, as outlined in the report’s discussion of likely causes, and restore confidence in a launcher that has long anchored India’s low-earth orbit launch cadence.

Social media piles on: ‘workmanship’ claims, leadership attack

As ISRO faces questions over the failed PSLV mission, a parallel narrative is picking up pace online, one that goes beyond the technical anomaly and frames it as a wider institutional slide.

A post shared by TheLegateIN alleged that ISRO has “again” failed to launch a strategic hyperspectral satellite and claimed the agency’s recent performance reflects “poor leadership” and “inept scientific and technical staff.”

The post also circulated a close-up image labelled “PSLV-C62 / EOS-N1 Gallery Images,” pointing to the rocket’s exterior finish, including visible drips and an uneven surface, as “low workmanship.”

ISRO once again fails to launch strategic hyperspectral satellite, as today's PSLV launch failed.

Previous hyperspectral satellite GISAT-1 (albeit of a different category) launch was also a failure.



Shoddy performance has become the forte of ISRO in recent years due to poor… pic.twitter.com/rz0vI8q1iX — WLVN (@TheLegateIN) January 12, 2026

ISRO has not responded to the claims in the post. However, the clip-and-image-led criticism adds to the pressure on the agency at a time when mission reliability directly impacts strategic payload timelines, commercial credibility, and confidence among partners waiting for launch certainty.