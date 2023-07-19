Howrah railway station awarded CII-IGBC gold rating

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Howrah railway station, the largest in the country in terms of number of platforms, was on Wednesday awarded the CII-IGBC gold rating for incorporating green buildings and passenger-friendly features, an Eastern Railway official said here.

Advertisment

The features that brought the honour to the 169-year-old station include the installation of station rooftops, water management, mechanised cleaning, no artificial lighting during the daytime, solid waste management, fresh air ventilation, universal accessibility, pedestrian friendliness and first- and last-mile connectivity.

The station, which witnesses a daily footfall of approximately 6.5 lakh passengers, was awarded the CII-IGBC (Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Green Building Council) gold rating under its green railway stations rating system.

Built in 1854 with just one platform, Howarh station now has 23 platforms. The first train which moved from it on August 15, 1854, went to Hooghly station over 38 kilometres away.

Advertisment

At a programme held at the station, the gold plaque and gold rating certificate were presented to Eastern Railway General Manager Amar Prakash Dwivedi, by core committee member of IGBC's Kolkata Chapter, G M Kapoor.

"This achievement of Howrah railway station exemplifies its steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship," Dwivedi said while speaking on the occasion.

The objective of the CII-IGBC rating is to facilitate the adoption of green concepts, thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts due to station operation and maintenance, and enhancing the overall commuter experience at stations. PTI AMR NN NN