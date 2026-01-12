HP: 11 police personnel found dealing in Chitta, dismissed

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Government on Monday dismissed the services of 11 police personnel who were allegedly found dealing in Chitta (adulterated heroin), officials said.

The police personnel were found to be involved in cases under the NDPS Act. The dismissals have been carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, a statement issued here said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that police have a primary responsibility to take action against drug suppliers, and if police personnel were themselves found involved in drug-related activities, such a stringent action becomes inevitable.

He said that no person involved in drug trafficking or illegal drugs will be spared and added that strict action was also being taken against government employees found involved in such activities.

"No one is above the law, and those who will promote the illegal trade of Chitta and other illegal drugs won't be spared at any cost, may he or she be of any rank or file", the chief minister said.

The dismissed personnel include Inspector Neeraj Kumar and Constables Shubham Thakur, Kapil, Shiv Kumar, Lakshya Chauhan, Vishal Thakur, Gaurav Verma, Sandeep Rana, Ankush Kumar, Rajat Chandel and Rahul Verma.

Sukhu also directed all departments to prepare detailed reports of employees involved in chitta trafficking and related activities and submit the same to the Chief Secretary at the earliest.

He also instructed that reports regarding properties acquired through drug money by such employees be prepared and forwarded to the government.

The state government has activated the emergency number 112 for sharing any information related to chitta and appealed to the public to come forward and share information without fear.