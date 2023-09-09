HP: 16-year-old boy hangs self from tree near Shimla's Summerhill

Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a forest area near Summerhill here, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Lakshya, a student of class 10, left his house on Friday evening after he was scolded by the family members over some issue, they said.

The family members searched for him and later lodged a missing complaint at Boileauganj police station.

The police started a search operation on Friday night. They traced the boy’s mobile location and found him hanging from a tree in a forest area near Chayali village, they said.

No suicide note was found at the spot. The investigations are underway, police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI BPL NB NB