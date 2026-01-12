HP: 3 killed, 3 injured in two separate accidents in Mandi, cases registered

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) Three people were killed while three others, including a mother and son, sustained injuries in two separate accidents in Himachal's Mandi district on Monday, police said.

In the first incident, the driver of a private bus allegedly started the vehicle and got out of it. Subsequently, the bus, carrying four passengers, slipped backwards and fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge near Charkhari in Mandi district, they said.

According to the police, Kalawati, 75, a resident of Mandi district, died on the spot, while three others, including a mother and son, namely Geeta Devi and Yakshit, sustained serious injuries.

The mother and son duo were referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla, another injured while Krishna Devi is undergoing treatment in Nihari hospital.

In another accident, two people were killed after their moving car (Maruti Alto) allegedly fell into the Sutlej River near Karla on the Salapada-Tattapani road.

The bodies of the deceased youngsters, identified as Nagin Kumar and Kuldeep, both residents of Sundernagar in Mandi, have been recovered from the Sutlej River, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sundernagar Amar Negi said.

Police have registered cases, and investigations are underway in both accidents, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI BPL SHS