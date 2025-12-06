HP: 40 injured after makeshift structure at wedding venue collapses in Chamba

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Around 40 people sustained minor injuries after the roof of a makeshift structure collapsed at a village in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place during a marriage function at Jungra village in Churah tehsil. Some guests were sitting on the roof, which collapsed due to excess weight, they said.

Around four persons were critically injured while others sustained minor injuries.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Tissa, where they are undergoing treatment, officials said. PTI COR RUK RUK