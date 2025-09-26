HP: 4.33 lakh pending cases resolved in revenue Lok Adalats in past 22 months

Shimla, Sep 26 (PTI) More than 4.33 lakhs cases have been resolved in revenue Lok Adalats in the past 22 months, from October 2023 to August 2025, a state government spokesperson said here on Friday.

A total of 4,33,242 cases including 3,60,105 cases of mutations, 22,592 cases of partitions, 39,835 cases demarcations and 10,710 cases of correction in revenue records have been resolved through these Adalats, he said in a statement issued here.

The regular Adalats to settle long-pending revenue cases being held at sub-tehsil and tehsil levels across the state aims to provide timely, transparent and efficient services to the people.

This initiative has given major relief to people by saving them repeated visits to government offices. A special drive was launched on October 30, 2023 and since then, revenue Lok Adalats are being organised on the last two days of every month, he said.

The state government aims to deliver quality services at people's doorsteps as part of its good governance agenda and revenue Lok Adalats have become very popular as large numbers of people are benefitting from them, he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Good governance is essential to address people's concerns and several reforms have been introduced by the present state government in the Revenue Department to make processes simpler, more transparent and more convenient for the public, " according to the statement. PTI BPL ANM OZ OZ