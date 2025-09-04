HP: 46 locations finalised for e-bus charging stations, says deputy CM

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has identified 46 locations to expand the network of charging stations for electric buses with a view to strengthen the green transport system in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Thursday.

A proposal by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has been approved for the development of e-charging stations at 53 locations for the smooth operation of 327 electric buses. A total of 90 potential sites were surveyed, out of which 46 locations have been finalized, he said in a statement.

Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of the transport department, said a budget of Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for this ambitious project. In addition, financial assistance of Rs. 110.95 crore has been received from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Charging stations will be set up at 34 locations on a priority basis, he said. The places include Shimla Local, Dharamshala, Palampur, Baijnath, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Keylong, the statement added.

The deputy chief minister said Himachal Pradesh is paving the way for other states in the country in the field of e-mobility.

The project will be executed in two phases to ensure all necessary arrangements are made before the arrival of the first fleet of e-buses, he said. Through this project, the state government is not only ensuring environmental protection but also creating new opportunities for employment generation and strengthening transportation services in both urban and rural areas.

Agnihotri said the installation of electrical transformers for charging stations would be undertaken by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited, while the civil works will be carried out by Himachal Pradesh Bus Stands Management and Development Authority.