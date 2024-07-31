HP: 5 of family walking to Manimahesh peak rescued after being injured by falling rocks

Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Five members of a family headed to the Manimahesh peak in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on foot were injured after being hit by falling rocks on Wednesday, officials said.

They were part of a group of 14, belonging to the same family from Kangra district, who started their foot journey towards Manimahesh from Hadsar. The mishap occurred near Goi Nallah, one of the devotes said in a video that surfaced on social media.

"While we were resting, we heard the sound of stones falling and started running downwards but some of us were hit by the stones and sustained injuries," the person said in the purported video, adding that five of them were injured.

An ambulance from the civil hospital in Bharmour and paramedical staff were rushed to the spot and two of the five injured have been referred to the Chamba medical college, the officials said.

The Manimahesh Kailash peak, located at an altitude of 18,547 feet, is a major pilgrimage and trekking site. It is about 26 km from Bharmour in Chamba. The Manimahesh Yatra will officially start on September 7 and continue up to September 23. PTI BPL IJT IJT