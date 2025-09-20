HP: 5 suffer burns as LPG cylinder leakage causes fire inside house

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 20 (PTI) Five persons including two children suffered burn injuries here after an LPG cylinder in their house caught fire, leading the blaze to spread across their house on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the fire was caused due to a leakage in the LPG cylinder. Fire tenders also rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot took the injured to a hospital nearby where they are undergoing treatment.