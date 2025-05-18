HP: 70-year-old man, his grandsons die after drowning in canal in Kangra district

Shimla, May 18 (PTI) A septuagenarian man and his two grandsons died after drowning in a canal while washing clothes in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when 70-year-old Prakash Chand along with his grandsons -- six-year-old Taru and eight-year-old Arush -- had gone to the canal to wash clothes and the two children started drowning after entering the water, they said, Police said Prakash jumped into the water to save them but began drowning himself.

Villagers informed the police, who reached the spot and launched a search operation. The three bodies were found after sometime and sent for post-mortem at a local hospital, they added. PTI COR OZ OZ