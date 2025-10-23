HP: 9 officials suspended for failing to prepare voter list for panchayat elections

Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Thursday suspended nine officials, including a panchayat secretary and an inspector, for failing to prepare the voter list for panchayat elections as per the instructions. The state election body also issued show cause notices to two block development officers in this connection.

The elections to over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state are slated between December 2025 and January 2026.

According to the state election commission, it had directed that the draft voter lists for gram panchayats be ready between September 20 and 26. However, when the same did not happen, and irregularities and negligence on the part of the officials came to light, suspension orders were issued.

"Nine officials, including panchayat secretaries, have been suspended, as they did not prepare the voter list as per the instructions. Two block development officers (BDO) have been issued a show cause notice as the work was to be done under their supervision," State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi told the PTI on Thursday.