HP: 9,302 candidates appear for common entrance test of technical university

Hamirpur (HP), May 17(PTI) A total of 9,302 candidates appeared in the Common Entrance Test of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur held on Saturday, officials said.
According to officials, the test held at 16 centres across ten districts of the state.
A total of 10,517 candidates had applied for the entrance exam, of which 9,302 candidates appeared for the entrance exam while the remaining were absent from the exam, they said.
Controller of Examinations of Technical University, Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar said the exam was conducted smoothly at all the centres.
Among the applications, 9,782 were for undergraduate subjects while 735 were postgraduate.
Officails said that 8,583 candidates appeared for Bachelor of Technology and Pharmacy, 307 for Master of Computer Applications (MCA), 329 for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and MBA Tourism, 52 for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) and Bachelor of Science (HMCT), 19 for Master of Science (MSc) in Physics and 12 for MSc in Environmental Science.
Kanwar said that the answer key for the entrance examination will be released soon.