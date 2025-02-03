HP Administrative Services officers association members voluntarily quit power subsidy

Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) The members of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) voluntarily decided to quit the power subsidy and submitted their applications in this regard during an annual function on Monday, a statement issued here said.

Presiding over the function, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to strengthen the administrative services and implement necessary reforms to enhance efficiency and governance.

Acknowledging their commendable service in remote areas, he said that these officers play a vital role in implementing the policies and programmes of the state government and ensuring that benefits reach all eligible beneficiaries.

Sukhu said that officers were the backbone of the administration and called upon them to actively participate in decision-making for the welfare of the people and the overall development of the state.

He said that the government was working with the vision of making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state by 2027 and the most prosperous state in the country by 2032.

Despite economic, political and natural challenges, the government has remained steadfast in its commitment to progress, he said, adding that the government was also focusing on introducing initiatives in key sectors, including hydro power, tourism, food processing, data storage, agriculture and horticulture.

The CM assured that the concerns of the HPAS officers would be addressed with due consideration and a high-level state meeting would soon be convened for a detailed discussion and resolution of their issues.

During the event, Sukhu also released the new logo, flag and souvenir of the HPAS Officers Association. PTI BPL NB NB