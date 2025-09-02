HP Assembly achieved 98 per cent productivity during Monsoon session: Speaker

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly achieved 98 per cent productivity in the Monsoon session, which saw 12 sittings and concluded on Tuesday, according to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

The session began on August 18.

The House worked for 59 hours of the allotted time of 60 hours during the session, achieving 98 per cent productivity. A total of 509 starred and 181 unstarred questions were asked, Pathania said.

Apart from this, 12 subjects were discussed under Rule 62 and one subject under Rule 63. Three resolutions were discussed under the Private Member's Day. While two of these were withdrawn, one was passed.

Through the government resolution passed under Rule 102, it was urged to declare the natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh a national disaster, the Speaker said.

He said six subjects were discussed under Rule 130 and 11 bills were also passed while one bill was withdrawn by the government. Five subjects were raised under Rule 324.

During Zero Hour, 43 issues were raised in the House, he added.

Under Rule 67, there was a long discussion in the House on the opposition's adjournment motion. Various committees of the House presented 47 reports in the House.

The session saw Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu present his views for 4.55 hours, while Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur presented his views for 2.55 hours, according to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Sukhu suggested that the Monsoon session should be held in September in future so that there is no disruption due to rain.

He said Himachal Pradesh is currently going through a terrible disaster and urged the opposition to go to Delhi to ask the Centre for a special package for the state.

Thakur advised Sukhu to move forward with positive thinking and stop cursing the opposition.

The government has passed three years cursing the opposition and now it is time to move forward, the LoP said.

He said the state is going through an economic and natural disaster and it is the opposition's job to raise questions.