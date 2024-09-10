HP assembly adjourned sine die after two-week Monsoon Session

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after eleven sittings in a two-week Monsoon Session.

The session was scheduled to end on Monday but had to be extended by a day, making it the longest Monsoon Session in the state's history.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the proceedings in the assembly lasted 53 hours and its productivity was 96 per cent. A total of 480 starred and 299 unstarred questions were answered, two government resolutions under Rule 102 were passed and discussion on five issues were held under Rule 130, he said.

The session which commenced on August 27 and concluded on September 10 had two private member's days and 12 issues were raised through special mention under Rule 324, he added. PTI BPL SKY SKY