HP Assembly passes bill on appointment of VCs of 2 agriculture universities in original form

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that stipulated the vice-chancellors of two agriculture universities would be appointed by the chancellor based on the aid and advice of the state government.

The House passed the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Forestry (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in its original form, while withdrawing the 2024 amendment bill that had recently been returned by the governor with several suggestions.

The 2023 bill, stipulating that the vice-chancellor would be appointed by the chancellor based on the aid and advice of the state government, was passed by the House in September 2023 and sent to the governor for assent. However, the governor returned it with objections.

In response, a new amendment bill was passed on September 4, 2024, and sent to the governor for assent on October 19, that year.

The governor noted that the 2023 amendment bill had been reserved for the consideration of the President of India, through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on July 24, 2024.

He had indicated that it would not be appropriate to make any decisions regarding the 2024 amendment bill until a response was received from the Union government. Consequently, the state cabinet decided to withdraw the Bill on July 29 this year.

While the governor returned the 2024 amendment bill with suggestions, the government opted to withdraw it nonetheless.

The original 1986 Act stated that the vice-chancellor would be appointed by the chancellor upon the recommendations of a Selection Committee. This committee comprises a nominee of the chancellor, the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Chairperson of the University Grants Commission or their nominee.

Under the 2023 Amendment, however, the governor would appoint the vice-chancellor based on the 'aid and advice' of the state government in a manner prescribed by the rules.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar proposed amendments to Section 4(1) and the insertion of a new Section 4(3) aligned with the Model ICAR Act, which aimed to strengthen the governor's role in vice-chancellor appointments. However, the proposal was rejected due to the absence of opposition members, and the 2023 Amendment was passed as originally approved by the House.

The appointments of Vice Chancellors of the CSK Agriculture University, Palampur and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry have become a contentious issue between the governor and the state government On July 21, the Raj Bhawan issued an advertisement for the appointment of vice-chancellors for both universities, which the government withdrew on August 12, declaring any actions taken under it as "null and void." On August 13, the Raj Bhawan reissued a detailed order restoring the July 21 advertisement for both universities and extended the application deadline to August 18 at 5 pm.

The notification emphasised that the chancellor is vested with statutory powers under Section 24 of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Forestry Act, 1986, and is the sole competent authority to initiate the appointment process for the vice-chancellors.

However, the Himachal High Court stayed the Raj Bhawan's advertisement on August 14. PTI BPL MPL MPL