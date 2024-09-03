HP Assembly to begin 'Zero Hour' from Sep 4: Speaker

Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly will hold 'Zero Hour' from Wednesday, with consensus from all parties, on the pattern of Lok Sabha to raise issues of public interest, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced in the House on Wednesday.

This is the first time that such sessions will be held in the state assembly.

The 'Zero Hour' sessions, lasting for half-an-hour, will start after the 'Question Hour', Speaker Pathani said.

The introduction of these sessions aims to allow assembly members to raise public interest issues, which otherwise get neglected due to time shortage, and any issue not pertaining to public interest would not be allowed in the 'Zero Hour', he added.

The speaker said although a decision to start a Zero Hour has been taken, the opinion of political parties on the matter is yet to come and it would be implemented after a consensus from the members.