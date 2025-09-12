HP: Authorities launch probe after govt school student plays obscene video during online class

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 12 (PTI) An obscene video allegedly played during an online class created a stir at a government school here, prompting the authorities to order a probe into the matter, officials said on Friday.

Following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the administration ordered schools to remain shut last week and conduct classes online.

The incident occurred on September 4 at Government Senior Secondary School, Kakriyar, when a political science class was being conducted online, they said.

Around 11.15 am, a student allegedly played an obscene clip, leaving others in the class shocked. The mother of a student, who was present during the class, lodged a complaint with the principal, but no action was taken in the matter.

The complainant later alleged that her daughter was harassed in the school after the matter was reported to the principal.

Upon being questioned about the matter, the teacher asked not to escalate the matter following which the complainant submitted a written complaint to the police.

She further demanded that whoever was responsible for the act should be punished.

Principal Anjali Sharma said the school's discipline committee inquired into the matter but could not identify the culprit. The case was then forwarded to the education department, which filed a complaint with the police.

Deputy Director of Education Mohit Chauhan said the cyber cell has been roped in to trace the accused.

Police also confirmed receiving the complaint and said the cyber cell is investigating the matter. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ