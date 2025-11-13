HP bags second prize in national-level CBRN Competition 2025

Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force has secured second position in the national level Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Competition held from November 10-12, officials said on Thursday.

The competition is aimed at enhancing the preparedness, coordination and response capabilities of police and disaster response forces in effectively managing CBRN emergencies.

The prizes will be distributed at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, according to an official statement.

A contingent of 16 members represented Himachal Pradesh in the competition held at the 8th NDRF Battalion in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The team comprised one inspector (team commander), one assistant sub-inspector, two head constables, and 12 constables.

Tamil Nadu was ranked first, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

The event witnessed participation from the top eight teams representing different states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which had earlier won their respective regional-level CBRN competitions organised across various zones in the country.

The team's consistent success once again demonstrates the professionalism, preparedness, and resilience of the Himachal Pradesh SDRF, reaffirming its position as a national leader in disaster response excellence, said Arjit Sen Thakur, Superintendent of Police, SDRF.

Last year, the SDRF had won the national level Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) competition. PTI BPL RUK RUK