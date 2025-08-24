HP: Bilaspur administration honours representatives of TB free panchayats

Bilaspur (HP), August 24 (PTI) The Bilaspur district administration in Himachal Pradesh has honoured representatives of 29 panchayats that were declared TB free this year, an official statement said on Sunday.

The health and family welfare department organised a programme on Saturday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, to felicitate the representatives.

According to the statement, the panchayat representatives were felicitated with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a citation.

Kumar said it was a matter of pride that 11 of the panchayats featured in the list for the second consecutive year, while 18 new panchayats earned the TB-free tag this year.

He said 37 panchayats had applied for TB-free certification in 2024, of which 29 qualified. The DC directed the health department to make special efforts to sustain the status of these panchayats.

Kumar stressed that the active participation of panchayat representatives was crucial to make the entire district TB free and urged them to hold awareness campaigns and encourage regular health check-ups and timely treatment.

As per the criteria, at least 30 potential patients should be examined per 1,000 population and the incidence must not exceed one patient per 1,000 people, he said. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ