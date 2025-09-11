HP: Bilaspur records improvement in sex ratio at birth, child

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 11 (PTI) The 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has started yielding concrete results, with significant improvement recorded in both the sex ratio at birth and the child sex ratio, officials said on Thursday.

This achievement has been possible due to seven years of sustained efforts, consistent awareness drives, and the collective involvement of various departments, claimed Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Rahul Kumar.

He said in 2018, the district's sex ratio at birth was 968, which has risen to 987 in the financial year 2024-25. Similarly, the child sex ratio, which had once dropped to 885 in 2022, has now improved to 987.

The DC pointed out that when the declining trend in sex ratio was noticed, special campaigns were launched in those panchayats where the figures were lower.

Activities such as 'Beti Janmotsav' (celebration of girl child's birth), mother-child meetings, awareness on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, career counselling, exposure visits, health check-ups, and the "Ek Boota Beti Ke Naam" (a sapling in the name of daughter) initiative were carried out extensively.

He said that due to the dedicated efforts of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and ASHA workers under the Women and Child Development Department, Bilaspur has achieved figures better than the national average.

Currently, the national sex ratio at birth stands at 929, and the state average is 968, while Bilaspur has recorded 987.

District Programme Officer Harish Mishra said that a budget of Rs 20 lakh was sanctioned for the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign in 2024-25, out of which 99.93 percent funds were effectively utilised.