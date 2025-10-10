HP BJP chief's brother arrested in rape case, BJP says case politically motivated

Shimla, Oct 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief's brother Ram Kumar Bindal, a practitioner of traditional medicine, was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of a medical examination, police said. The BJP said the case was a "politically motivated mischievous act".

Ram Kumar, the elder brother of state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, allegedly assaulted the woman on October 7 and was arrested from Solan, officials said.

The survivor filed a complaint with the women's police station in Solan on October 8.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh told PTI that further investigations in the case are underway.

"Medical report is awaited... the person in question is a 78-year-old man with a good public image and has contributed a lot in strengthening the sanatan dharma. The case seems to be a politically motivated mischievous act," Karan Nanda, convener of the state BJP media cell, told PTI.

The woman said in her complaint to the police that she had been suffering from an ailment for a long time and went to consult the 'vaid' on October 7, Tuesday, near the old bus stand in Solan to get Ayurvedic treatment.

She alleged that the vaid, Ram Kumar, assured her that she would be 100 per cent cured and also showed a book in this context. He enquired about the sex related problems she had gone to him with and started examining her private parts without her consent, according to the complaint.

The complainant alleged that she was raped on the pretext of a medical examination and somehow pushed the accused and managed to run out, it said.

Police registered a case of rape and sexual intercourse by a person in authority under Sections 64 and 68 of the BNS, police said.

After receiving the complaint, police started preliminary investigations. Samples were collected by teams of the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Junga on the outskirts. Other technical evidence was also analysed from the spot and the accused was arrested on Friday, officials said. PTI BPL MIN MIN MIN MIN