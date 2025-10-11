HP BJP chief's brother sent to 5-day custody in rape case; Mahila Cong seeks protection for survivor

Shimla, Oct 11 (PTI) After Himachal Pradesh BJP chief's elder brother Ram Kumar Bindal was sent to five-day police custody on Saturday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman, the Mahila Congress sought protection for the victim.

The accused, a practitioner of traditional medicine, is currently admitted to a hospital. However, the court has allowed his interrogation under the presence of a medical officer, police said.

Addressing mediapersons here, senior Congress leader and Himachal Mahila Congress President Zainab Chandel said that it is a high-profile case and the victim, who has shown courage to come forward and report the crime, should be given protection.

She also demanded the resignation of state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on moral grounds.

Questioning the silence of BJP leaders on the matter, she asked if Bindal would resign on moral grounds or the BJP would remove him.

Chandel accused the BJP of talking about saving women only in slogans and said that the reality is completely different.

Asserting that the state Mahila Congress stands with the survivor, she said, "We would meet the victim soon." Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha president Daisy Thakur issued a statement, calling the incident "fabricated, manipulated, scripted and politically motivated".

The allegations have nothing to do with the state BJP president, she said.

"Everyone knows that the allegations levelled against Ram Kumar Bindal are far from truth as he is a social worker, a person who stands by people in their distress, a volunteer in every initiative and a significant contributor to the establishment of Sanatan Dharma," she said.

Pointing out that the arrest was made within 48 hours of the registration of the case, Thakur claimed that a thorough investigation was not done, and the Congress leader jumping into the issue now "has made many things clear".

The All India Democratic Women's Association state president Veena Vaidya, in a statement, condemned the incident saying that it is shameful.

Such a heinous act of a doctor sexually assaulting a patient under the guise of treatment can never be justified, she said, demanding an impartial investigation in the case.

The Solan Police on Friday arrested Ram Kumar Bindal, who was booked on charges of rape and sexual intercourse by a person in authority under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The survivor, in her complaint lodged with the Women's Police Station, had said that she was suffering from an ailment for long and went to consult a Vaid (doctor) near Old Bus Stand in Solan to get Ayurvedic treatment. However, the Vaid raped her on the pretext of medical examination, she stated.

After receiving the complaint, the police conducted a preliminary investigation and forensic experts collected samples and other evidence. Other technical evidence was also analysed from the spot and the accused was arrested on Friday, police said.