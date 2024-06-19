HP: BJP files complaint against returning officer in Dehra assembly constituency

Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) The BJP in Himachal Pradesh wrote to the Election Commission on Wednesday that the returning officer in the Dehra assembly constituency was acting under "undue influence" and urged it to consider changing him.

The party claimed that it had credible information "suggesting that the current RO (returning officer) is acting under undue influence due to the candidacy of the honourable chief minister's wife in the upcoming elections from the same constituency".

"Given the sensitivity and importance of the upcoming elections, we believe that a change in the RO is necessary to uphold the integrity of the electoral process in Dehra Assembly Constituency. This step is crucial to maintain public trust and confidence in the electoral system," the BJP's state office secretary Pramod Thakur wrote.

The BJP also requested the poll watchdog to ensure that the new RO is selected based on integrity, impartiality and ability to carry out duties under the law and take all necessary measures to prevent any undue influence or interference in the electoral process.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur will contest the Dehra assembly bypoll slated to be held on July 10.

Thakur, who hails from Dehra, is pitted against BJP nominee and two-time MLA Hoshiyar Singh, who bagged the seat as an Independent candidate in the 2022 assembly elections.

By-elections to the Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh assembly constituencies were necessitated after the resignation of three Independent legislators who had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan along with six Congress rebels on February 27 and later joined the BJP on March 23.

The three Independent MLAs submitted their resignations on March 22.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathani accepted their resignation on June 3 after the Lok Sabha elections and the by-elections to six assembly seats were over. PTI COR IJT