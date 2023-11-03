HP BJP leaders misguiding people on state govt's disaster relief efforts for political gains: Ministers

Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the central government has not sent any disaster relief funds to the state, and held the BJP’s state unit responsible for it.

Advertisment

The state BJP leaders are misleading people on the Himachal Pradesh government's relief and rehabilitation efforts for political gains, the Agnihotri and Negi said in a joint statement issued here on Friday.

The ministers said the central government has “withheld” Rs 4,950 crore claimed by the state government for disaster relief due to the “irrational and insensitive approach” of the state’s BJP leaders.

It has become clear from their actions that they have no sympathy for disaster-affected people and their basic objective is only to do politics, the ministers said.

Advertisment

The first claim note of Rs 6,746 crore for losses due to the disaster was sent by the state to the Government of India on August 10, they said, adding that a revised claim of Rs 9,900 crore was sent on October 10.

The ministers claimed that 50 per cent of the total claim, amounting to Rs 4,950 crore, was the right of the state. They said the Union government should immediately release this amount so that rehabilitation and reconstruction work can be expedited.

It was unfortunate that the Centre has not given even “a single penny of its righteous claim” to Himachal Pradesh till now, the ministers added.

Advertisment

Three teams from the Centre have so far visited the state and returned after assessing the damage caused by floods and heavy rains, the ministers said, adding that it was “all in vain”.

The claim amount made is Himachal Pradesh’s right, and is available to all states in case of natural disasters, the ministers said, adding that they cannot be stopped on political grounds.

The Union government has neither declared the calamity in Himachal Pradesh a national disaster nor has it given any special relief package, the statement said.

The people of the state are no longer demanding a special relief package, but it should get Rs 4,950 crore which is its “right”, the ministers said.

The ministers added that the people of the state will leave no stone unturned to teach the BJP a lesson at an appropriate time. PTI BPL AS AS SKY SKY