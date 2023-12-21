HP: BJP MLAs turn milkmen to protest against non-fulfilment of Congress poll guarantees

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 21 (PTI) The BJP legislators turned milkmen holding empty utensils in the Vidhan Sabha campus at Tapovan here on Thursday to protest against the unfulfilled poll guarantees of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP MLAs led by leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, raised anti-government slogans before the session began and demanded that the Congress regime should buy milk for Rs 80 to 100 per litre as promised to the farmers.

Thakur said that the Congress leaders had announced ten guarantees on the eve of the last assembly polls.

"We are here in the Vidhan Sabha campus to know what happened to the promise of buying cow and buffalo milk for Rs 80 and Rs 100 respectively," he told the media.

Escalating his attack on the government, Thakur said the farmers and milk producers are waiting for the promises to be fulfilled even after one year.

The milk is presently being purchased for Rs 30 to 32 per litre in the rural areas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said and added that even though the Congress has recently announced to buy milk from January 2024, the people do not believe in its announcements.

Thakur said that the Congress had promised to buy 10 litres from each farmer.

He added that all the farmers do not have 10 litres of milk and sought a clarification from the government on the issue.

The BJP leaders had earlier on Wednesday staged a protest against the non-fulfilment of poll promises of buying cow dung for Rs 2 per kilo from the farmers. They said that the Congress misled and cheated the people by making false promises, but the BJP would not let the grand old party forget its guarantees.

The BJP MLAs had protested on Tuesday as well by wearing white aprons with unfulfilled Congress guarantees printed on it and raised anti-government slogans. PTI COR BPL AS AS