HP: BJP sets target of increasing its vote share by 10 per cent in Lok Sabha polls

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP has set a target of increasing its vote share by 10 per cent in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, banking on the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, party leaders said on Saturday.

The party charted a road map for the elections at a meeting of its state core committee in the presence of national president J P Nadda Friday night.

The leaders discussed about increasing the vote share and winning margin, the party's media department in-charge Randhir Sharma said on Saturday.

The target is to increase the vote share by 10 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May, coming after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After the party's victory in recent assembly elections in three states, the aim is to surpass the previous victory margin in Himachal Pradesh, he told reporters.

He said Nadda visit to the state, following the party's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, has enthused the party cadre in the hill state.

A meeting of the party's state office-bearers was held here on Saturday. The meeting decided that all seven morchas of the BJP will hold conferences in assembly constituencies and make people aware of the achievements of the central government and failures of the Congress-led state government.

A resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and the central leadership for the Rs 1,782 crore aid given to the state by the Centre in times of disaster was passed in the meeting. PTI BPL SMN