HP: BJP submits memorandum to governor seeking widening of probe in Vimal Negi case

Shimla, May 28 (PTI) The BJP legislature party in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, demanding protection of evidence in the Vimal Negi death case and widening the scope of the CBI investigation to probe alleged corruption in the state power corporation.

On the direction of the high court, the CBI has taken over the probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi who had gone missing on March 10. His body was found on March 18 in Bilapsur under mysterious circumstances and his wife alleged that he was harassed by his seniors. The case stirred a political storm in the state, with the opposition BJP alleging a cover-up.

BJP lawmakers led by the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in the Assembly met the Governor and alleged that the death of Negi under mysterious circumstances exposes the "deteriorating law and order situation in the state besides administration collapse, indiscipline and corruption".

The two-page memorandum demanded steps to ensure that evidence in the case is not tampered with and action against officials who allegedly interfered with the probe. It also sought an investigation into allegations made by Superintendent of Police Shimla Sanjeev Kumar against senior officials and the sacking of SP Shimla.

It demanded that the scope of investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be widened to probe the alleged corruption in Power Corporation.

"Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should resign on moral grounds," Jai Ram Thakur told media persons here while state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said that the administration has "totally collapsed" in the state and the government has lost the moral right to stay in power.

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered that the case be transferred from the Special Investigation Team headed by SP Gandhi to the CBI after the DGP submitted a status report to the HC questioning the impartiality of the probe by the SIT.

A day later, SP Shimla Gandhi levelled serious charges against DGP Atul Verma, his staff, the chief secretary, former DGP Sanjay Kundu and sitting BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma in a press conference, following which the DGP wrote a letter to ACS (Home) recommending the suspension of the SP.

The CBI on Tuesday lodged an FIR in the Negi death case for abetment to suicide and common intention under sections 108 and 3 (5) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Raising questions on the handling of the case by the Congress government, the BJP leaders, who had on March 21 submitted another memorandum to the governor demanding a CBI inquiry in the case, expressed doubts on whether the state government will cooperate with the CBI.

The remarks of the chief minister during a press conference on Monday on the order of the HC judge, who transferred the case to the CBI, amounted to contempt of court, the memorandum alleged.

The CM had said, "I do not agree with a comment by Justice Sahib that there should be no officer from Himachal (Mein Justice Sahib ki ek tippani se sehmat nahi hoon, jispe unhonei kaha ki Himachal ka adhikari nahin hona chahiye)".

".... how many judges are there in the Himachal High Court who are related to Himachal? It raises a question mark and that is why I say that we should avoid such comments (Himachal ke High Court mein kitne Justice hai jo Himachal se sambandhit hai, yeh prashn chinh hai. Isliye mein kehta hoon hame is prakar ki tippani se bachna chahiye," the CM had said. PTI BPL RT