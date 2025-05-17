HP: BJP takes out Tiranga Yatra in Hamirpur, hails Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor

Hamirpur (HP), May 17 (PTI) Hundreds of BJP activists led by Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar took out a massive Tiranga Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur town on Saturday.

Two BJP MLAs Ashish Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal were among those who joined the yatra which passed through the main bazar and ended at Gandhi chowk, where a rally was also held.

The workers carrying tricolour flags and banners were raising pro Indian army slogans. Leaders at the rally, hailed victory of Indian armed forces in the Operation Sindoor and said that it would continue till all terrorists were not neutralised.

They lashed out at Pakistan for fomenting crisis and war like situation on the Indo-Pakistan border.

Kumar said, "We are all set to liberate Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) from Pakistan and the fight this time would be final." PTI COR BPL OZ OZ