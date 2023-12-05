HP: BJP to hold statewide demonstrations on Dec 11 to highlight Cong govt's 'failures'

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday announced it will hold statewide demonstrations to highlight the "failures" of the Congress dispensation on December 11, when Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be marking one year of his government.

The Congress is celebrating Sukhu's one year in office though there is nothing to rejoice as the performance of the government has been the "worst ever", the opposition party in the state said.

This government has "halted development, closed more than 1,500 institutions, fuelled inflation by increasing prices of diesel, petrol, foodgrains and oil, hiked electricity tariff, and cheated women and youth by not fulfilling its promise to give Rs 1,500 a month to all women in the age group of 18 to 60 and one lakh jobs to the youth", the BJP said in a statement.

In the statement, the party said it will hold protest rallies in all districts on December 11 to highlight the "failures" of the government and non-implementation of poll guarantees.

Senior BJP leaders, including leader of the opposition in the assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, would address rallies, it said.

Thakur said it is strange that the Congress government is preparing to celebrate Sukhu's one year in office to highlight its achievements when there are no achievements. People have died and become homeless in disasters and the government is celebrating, he remarked.

Poll guarantees have not been fulfilled, the law and order situation has deteriorated and the state's financial position is so grim that loans worth Rs 12,000 crore have been raised in 12 months, Thakur claimed.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhu reviewed preparations at a virtual meeting for the 'Vyavastha Parivartan Ka Ek Saal' (one year of change in system) to mark one year of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. The event will be held at Kangra.

He said Congress leaders Jagat Singh Negi, Sanjay Rattan and Kewal Singh Pathania will coordinate with the district administration to ensure timely completion of all the necessary arrangements.

Ministers, Congress MLAs and senior party leaders will participate in the event.

Interacting with the Kangra deputy commissioner, the chief minister directed all departments to coordinate with the district administration to make proper arrangements of security, drinking water, electricity supply, ensure cleanliness, and mobile toilets at the event venue. PTI BPL ANB ANB