HP: BJP to organise 'Run for Unity' to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on Tuesday

Shimla, Oct 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Monday said it will organise 'Run for Unity' across the state on October 29 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Patel, also known as the 'Iron Man' of India, integrated the erstwhile princely states and sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country. The Congress pushed him to the background to ensure the perpetuation of the Nehru-Gandhi rule, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said in a statement here.

He claimed former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was "responsible for the Kashmir problem".

Raja Hari Singh of Kashmir had declared an unconditional merger with India but Nehru delayed it as Pakistan attacked Kashmir with the help of Kabayalis under pressure of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. However, Patel repulsed the attack, he said.

Nehru declared a unilateral ceasefire. Had he allowed the Army to continue the operation for another 24 hours, Kashmir would have been fully integrated with India, the BJP leader asserted.

Even after being defeated in three wars, Pakistan is engaged in a proxy war by aiding and abetting terrorism, and about 60,000 soldiers have lost their lives. This situation would not have arisen if revolutionaries like Subhash Chandra Bose, Vir Savarkar and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee were given the due respect and importance, Bindal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid true tributes to Patel by installing the "Statue of Unity", he added.

Bindal said the BJP will organise 'Run for Unity' across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Patel. PTI BPL DIV DIV